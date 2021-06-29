People Have Some Thoughts About IKEA's Bisexual Couch

The "bisexual couch" was originally created by designer and activist Charlotte Carbone , but her story is actually not the one being told through the Love Seat. The story behind the now-viral couch comes from Brian Lanigan , a poet who came out as bisexual in early high school. In fact, the words that you see on the couch, "When you change 'or' to 'and,' nobody believes you," come from one of his poems, a performance of which you can see below.

Although most of the internet is particularly focused on the "nobody believes you" part, the beginning is rather important to Brian's poem. Many bisexual people understand the reality of what Brian is describing, being told that bisexuality isn't real and that you have to be either gay or straight. Coming out is hard enough, but bisexual erasure makes it so much worse.

If you're still confused (and especially unsure about what all those hands are doing), Brian also took to Twitter to explain more.