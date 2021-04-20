IKEA Employee Roasts Stupid Customers on Tiktok in New Viral Trend

Working in retail is rife with annoyances. Relatively low pay and long hours aside, what's quite possibly one of the most disheartening facets of working in stores is having to see the greediest and most annoying aspects of humanity. You really see just how miserly, slick, and terrible folks are when they're trying to get a full refund on a rumpled dress they know darn well they danced, sweat, drank, ate, and snapped photos in.

Which is probably why the IKEA TikTok guy is resonating with so many.