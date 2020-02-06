We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kirk Douglas' Widow Anne Buydens Is 100-Years-Old — Details on Their Amazing Love Story

After beginning his Hollywood movie career more than 70 years ago, Kirk Douglas passed away on Feb. 5 at the age of 103. The actor was best known for his roles in Young Man with a Horn in 1950, 1951's Detective Story and The Bad and the Beautiful. Kirk's last TV movie, Empire State Building Murders aired in 2008, and in the years since his retirement, he focused on his family life. 

Son Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones often discussed Kirk and his legacy on the red carpet at awards shows, and they celebrated his birthday on social media each year.  