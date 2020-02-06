The Shocking Connection Between Kirk Douglas and Natalie Wood

In 2012, a Gawker article alleged that Kirk had raped Natalie when she was just 16 years old. The allegation came from a commenter who many believed to be actor Robert Downey Jr. In the comment, the source claimed that Kirk had raped Natalie decades ago in a hotel room and then laughed at her afterward.

Because of the detail of his story and his existing reputation, many felt the allegation might be credible.