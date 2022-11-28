Wait, Has 'Wednesday' Already Been Renewed for Season 2? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix.

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) makes quite the entrance in Wednesday Episode 1 on Netflix, her goth attire contrasting sharply against her classmates's colorful, cheery attire at Nancy Reagan High School.

"I'm not sure whose idea it was to put hundreds of adolescents in underfunded schools," Wednesday wonders, giving everyone the side eye. Spoiler alert: Wednesday doesn't last long at Nancy Reagan High School.