Fred Armisen's Net Worth Comes From a Pretty Prolific Career in Comedy

Ever since it first came on the air, Saturday Night Live has been responsible for launching the careers of some of the biggest comedy stars in the world. Fred Armisen is one such comedian who got his start on the show, and while he may not be as famous as Eddie Murphy, he's managed to turn his start on SNL into an impressive career.

Fred first joined the cast of SNL in 2002, and since then, he's acted in and created a number of movies and TV shows. Now, many want to know what the comedian's net worth is after decades in the spotlight. Here's what we know:

What is Fred Armisen's net worth?

Fred's net worth is estimated to be roughly $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That money comes from his work in a wide variety of different projects. He has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including roles in movies like Anchorman and The Rocker and on TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Forever, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He also co-created the series, Portlandia, Documentary Now!, and Los Espookys.

Fred Armisen Actor, Writer, Comedian Net worth: $8 million Fred Armisen is an actor and comedian best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and in the sketch comedy series Portlandia. He has also starred in a number of movies and TV shows over the course of his career, and serves as the band leader for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Birthdate: Dec. 4, 1966 Birthplace: Hattiesburg, Miss. Birth Name: Fereydun Robert Armisen Father: Fereydun Herbert Armisen Mother: Hildegardt Mirabal Level

In addition to his work in front of and behind the camera, Fred is also an excellent musician and serves as the band leader on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Given his many talents, it's unclear exactly where Fred's net worth comes from, but it's safe to say that his comedic stylings remain highly sought after, and have allowed him to build a lasting career in the world of entertainment.

He got married to Riki Lindhome in secret in 2022.

In July of 2024, Riki Lindhome revealed that she and Fred Armisen had been married for two years and that she had a baby via surrogate just weeks after their first date. The two had apparently known each other for more than a decade, but their feelings started to change while filming Wednesday in 2020. “I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby,” she told People.