Was Anthony Bourdain Ever Married? His Love Life Explained

When he wasn't traveling the world or working in some of its most famous kitchens, Anthony was married for some time to his first wife, Nancy Putkoski. Nancy and Anthony met while they both attended Dwight-Englewood High School in New Jersey. Although they both attended the same college as well (Vassar), Anthony decided to drop out after two years and pursue a career as a chef.

Anthony's career as a chef started to bubble, and come 1985, the pair were officially wed. Anthony and Nancy — who did not have any children together — were married for about two decades.

The duo allegedly split for about a year before officially divorcing in 2005. Few details are known about Nancy in the years after her divorce from Anthony.