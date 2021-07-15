Was Anthony Bourdain Ever Married? His Love Life Explained

Was Anthony Bourdain Ever Married? His Love Life ExplainedBy Chris Barilla
Jul. 15 2021, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Through a slew of hit television shows, best-selling books, and gigs in some of the hottest restaurants across the globe, Anthony Bourdain literally embodied every facet of a world-traveling culinary enthusiast. He offered something to fans that not many in his field could: raw and genuine honesty mixed with a deep personal perspective that translated into robust interactions with anyone he interacted with regardless of their class or creed.
But aside from his remarkable career and travels, what is known of Anthony's marriages? The star was married twice, prior to his untimely death in 2018. So, who was Anthony married to? Keep reading to find out.
Who was Anthony Bourdain married to? He had two wives throughout his life.
When he wasn't traveling the world or working in some of its most famous kitchens, Anthony was married for some time to his first wife, Nancy Putkoski. Nancy and Anthony met while they both attended Dwight-Englewood High School in New Jersey. Although they both attended the same college as well (Vassar), Anthony decided to drop out after two years and pursue a career as a chef.
Anthony's career as a chef started to bubble, and come 1985, the pair were officially wed. Anthony and Nancy — who did not have any children together — were married for about two decades.
The duo allegedly split for about a year before officially divorcing in 2005. Few details are known about Nancy in the years after her divorce from Anthony.
That wasn't the end of the famed chef's marital life, however. Shortly after, he began seeing Ottavia Busia. Anthony and Ottavia moved quickly in the baby department, having their daughter, Ariane, the same year they were wed, 2007.
Very few details are known about Ariane, as her parents decided from a young age to keep her out of the spotlight.
Anthony and Ottavia never officially divorced — an issue that remained a talking point even after his death.
Unfortunately, Ottavia and Anthony's relationship didn't work out in the long run; the pair split in 2016, but never actually finalized their divorce.
"My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years," Anthony told People in an interview after he and Ottavia split. "There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here."
He also mentioned that the couple's main focus was ensuring the happiness and continued support they both have for their daughter.
After Anthony's death, his estranged wife Ottavia broke her silence with a heartbreaking post.
Shortly after Anthony died, Ottavia took to Instagram to write about their daughter performing in a New York City show. "Our little girl had her concert today," Ottavia wrote, per CBS. She added, "So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."
Another post four months after his passing showcased a clearly enjoyable moment between friends and family. Ottavia posted a cute throwback image of herself, Ariane, Anthony, Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert, and a group of others around a table, seemingly enjoying a good meal.