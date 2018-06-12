Patton Oswalt Just Shared The Most Anthony Bourdain Email Of All Time

Anthony Bourdain is known as a titan of the culinary world. An authority on great cuisine. Some would even go so far as to call him a celebrity chef.

A moniker that Bourdain became famous for hating on. His book, Kitchen Confidential, which launched him into the stratosphere and helped make him a household name, was a stunningly well written tell-all that outed himself and other line cooks/chefs as being drug-addled madmen who happened to have a passion for amazing food.

Bourdain even went so far as to make fun of celebrity chefs. His tell-it-like-it-is, devil-may-care bluntness was poetic - because he cut to the core of what he loved/hated about culinary culture.

He looked and acted like a member of The Ramones that picked up a knife set instead of a guitar and stumbled into a kitchen instead of a sound stage.

Unfortunately, Bourdain took his own life, leaving behind his 11-year-old daughter, along with the amazing persona he had developed over the years.

A persona that was evident down to his email correspondence. Patton Oswalt shared an image of a message he received from Bourdain after he had asked him for suggestions on what to do while honeymooning in Paris with his wife, Meredith Salenger.

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

Oswalt gave Bourdain a list of suggestions he had received from friends and family members and the No Reservations host responded in his trademark style:

Patton, I'm a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris. F*** them. All of them. They're THERE, everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important s*** like live your life. In Paris ! Try and plan as little as possible. Le Comptoire is great. Amazing food and perfect atmosphere. Show early and squeeze in to L'Avant Comptoire next door. Le Dome for shellfish tower Rue Mouffetard for the market And sandwiche jambon or fresh croissant anywhere at right time.

People responded to Oswalt's tweet, telling him what he most definitely already knows.

