Anthony Bourdain's Loss Is Being Felt By All The People He Influenced

Chef, TV host and writer Anthony Bourdain died in France at the age of 61, according to CNN. He was found by his close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, on Friday morning in his hotel room. The two were working on an episode of his CNN show Parts Unknown. He reportedly died by suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Anthony Bourdain was deeply beloved as a person who shared stories and food from parts of the world most people never got to travel to. He has a deeply compassionate view of others, and an intense curiosity that awoke wonder and interest in others. And because of his presence on TV, he was known to many.

He was also incredibly supportive of the #MeToo movement. His partner, Asia Argento, was one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers. He publicly supported her and all the women who came forward.

Bourdain's outspoken nature and widespread appeal made him many people's heroes. He was also personal friends with a number of celebrities. Folks from all sides of entertainment are celebrating him and his legacy.

People who worked with him as journalists.

Other chefs who work on television:

He also knew folks from everywhere: science, politics, music.

Many said his show helped them feel like they were exploring the world, too:

Many had personal memories of meeting him, and how energetic and engaging he was in person:

And lots of people are sharing the lessons they got from his show and personality:

His partner, Asia Argento, has also responded to the news, writing, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Anthony Bourdain gave the world many gifts, and his loss will be felt deeply.

In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

