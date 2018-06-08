Anthony Bourdain's Loss Is Being Felt By All The People He Influenced

Chef, TV host and writer Anthony Bourdain died in France at the age of 61, according to CNN. He was found by his close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, on Friday morning in his hotel room. The two were working on an episode of his CNN show Parts Unknown. He reportedly died by suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Anthony Bourdain was deeply beloved as a person who shared stories and food from parts of the world most people never got to travel to. He has a deeply compassionate view of others, and an intense curiosity that awoke wonder and interest in others. And because of his presence on TV, he was known to many.

He was also incredibly supportive of the #MeToo movement. His partner, Asia Argento, was one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers. He publicly supported her and all the women who came forward.

Bourdain's outspoken nature and widespread appeal made him many people's heroes. He was also personal friends with a number of celebrities. Folks from all sides of entertainment are celebrating him and his legacy.

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

People who worked with him as journalists.

My heart breaks for Tony Bourdain. May he rest in peace now. He was a friend, a collaborator, and family. A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family, and his longtime partners and friends at ZPZ. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

Other chefs who work on television:

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

He also knew folks from everywhere: science, politics, music.

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Many said his show helped them feel like they were exploring the world, too:

Anthony Bourdain honestly changed the way I looked at food. I just loved the way he explored life through food. No Reservations/Parts Unknown was my way of exploring the world. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

Many had personal memories of meeting him, and how energetic and engaging he was in person:

I ate with Bourdain. Probably 2004. He was big even then but he took time to sit with me in Chinatown to talk “weird” food for a magazine piece I was writing. He taught me that our “weird” is the world’s delicious. We ate chicken feet. The afternoon vibrated with life. RIP — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2018

So sad to hear of #anthonybourdain’s death, a talented, worldly chef who gave Iranians a voice at a time when the country was isolated from the international community — shedding light on our culinary traditions. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zPDBszI5Y1 — Sanam Shantyaei (@SanamF24) June 8, 2018

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

And lots of people are sharing the lessons they got from his show and personality:

Go everywhere. Meet everyone. Eat everything. Enjoy all this world has to offer. Make memories. Leave your mark. The lessons Anthony Bourdain taught us will live on forever. — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) June 8, 2018

This one hurts. Bad.



Anthony Bourdain taught me to seek the knowledge. To try new things. That real allyship was possible. And to never eat the hollandaise sauce at brunch.



Forever thankful for his light. Praying for his peace. pic.twitter.com/XuuW6enTDo — Christina Coleman (@ChrissyCole) June 8, 2018

“If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. The extent to which you can walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food, it's a plus for everybody.” — RIP Anthony Bourdain — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

His partner, Asia Argento, has also responded to the news, writing, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Anthony Bourdain gave the world many gifts, and his loss will be felt deeply.