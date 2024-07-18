Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas's Romance Was so Private, We Totally Forgot About It! Kate and Nick share a 13-year age difference and were 36 and 23, respectively, when they dated. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Some celebrity relationships are impossible to forget, while others fly under the radar. Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas's romance was certainly in the latter catefory.

Though they were rumored to have been an item, neither ever confirmed it was true — until now! Here's Kate and Nick's relationship timeline!



Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas were first spotted together at Disney World in 2016.

Kate and Nick first sparked dating rumors in 2016, when she was 36 and he was 23. At the time, they were spotted at Disney World. A paparazzi photo of the two of them soon circulated, though they never admitted to being an item.

In July 2024, Kate Hudson revealed that she and Nick Jonas's relationship happened between 2015 and 2016.

In a July 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Andy asked Kate about "skirting around" the rumors at that time. He then asked Kate to "characterize" her time with Nick, and she replied that it was a "moment" to be had.

"A moment? A moment," she said. "Lovely, fun, kind ... he's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him." Kate also shared that, in addition to Nick, plenty of A-listers slid into her DMs before she was eventually snatched up by her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. And while her relationship with Nick didn't last long, the singer — who married Priyanka Chopra in 2018 — has only spoken highly of Kate.