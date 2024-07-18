Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Bobbi Althoff Says She and Ex-Husband Cory Althoff Are "Much Better Apart" Bobbi and Cory were married for four years and share custody of their daughters, Luca and Isla. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bobbi

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff often speaks her mind and isn't afraid to defend her family, which includes her two daughters and her ex-husband, Cory Althoff.

Bobbi and Cory divorced in February 2024 and have kept the details of their split to themselves. She added some insight into the split on Instagram.

Why did Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff divorce? The podcaster shared her side of the split.

When Cory filed for divorce in February 2024, he and Bobbi cited "irreconcilable differences." But in July 2024, Bobbi shared some insight into her and Cory's divorce. She responded to an Instagram Story from an internet troll who wrote "Damn, get divorced choosing fame over your ex just to get passed around by different dudes weekly." The fan mentioned the rumors that Bobbi has slept with her Really Good Podcast guests, including Drake, Mark Cuban, and Lil Yachty.

Bobbi clapped back at the non-fan by sharing a screenshot of their DM exchange. In the message, she denied sleeping with her guests, and though she didn't share the exact reason for the divorce, she denied that it had anything to do with the industry men she interviews or hangs out with as a single lady.

“I never respond to this comment that I’ve been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it,” Bobbi wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who says stuff like this is so f--king ignorant." "You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together," she added. "That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”