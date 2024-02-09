Home > Viral News > Influencers Bobbi Althoff's Ex-Husband, Cory Althoff, Has an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to His Business Acumen By Jamie Lerner Feb. 9 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bobbialthoff

In 2023, influencer Bobbi Althoff rose to fame after a viral interview with Drake on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in which she awkwardly interviews celebrities and she later shares clips on TikTok. But in 2024, things started going downhill for the celeb as she announced her divorce from Cory Althoff. While Bobbi may have been the viral sensation of the couple, Cory has found success in his own right.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobbi and Cory were together for years, long before her rise to stardom, but according to sources at TMZ, “Her skyrocketing fame and his desire to remain a normie was the main catalyst” for their divorce. In the divorce filing, Cory checked a box not to award spousal support to either him or Bobbi, so what is his net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Cory Althoff has a reported net worth of $5.5 million.

He may not be a TikToker or influencer, but Cory has tapped into wealth without using the power of social media. He graduated from Clemson University over a decade ago, where he received his degree in political science, but he decided to switch to a career in technology. In 2014, he got a job as a software engineer for eBay and then started working for startup Thuuz Sports in the same position.

But in 2016, he tapped into something everyone was looking for — a guide to getting a high-earning career in technology with little to no training. He wrote his first book, The Self-Taught Programmer, which he also self-published in 2017. “It was like solving a puzzle,” he told Forbes at the time. “I was trying to create a book you could follow with zero knowledge.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cory Althoff Senior Vice President of Software Development Programs at CompTIA Net worth: $5.5 Million Birth Name: Cory Althoff Birth Date: October 9, 1989 Spouse: Bobbi Althoff (div. 2024) Children: Luca (b. 2020), Isla (b. 2022) Education: Clemson University (B.A. in Political Science), University of Southern California (MBA, graduating in 2025)

“I wanted to try creating my own product, do something on my own, instead of working for a company,” he said at the time. “A lot of people asked me, ‘How did you learn to program? What did you do?' It seemed like an area so many people were interested in,” so he wrote a book on it. To publish it, he raised over $4,000 on Kickstarter and put up $10,000 himself, which eventually led to a deal with Wiley Publishing for his second book, The Self-Taught Computer Scientist.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time he had two bestsellers under his belt, Cory was brought on as a Developer Advocate with Vonage and is now the Senior Vice President of CompTIA. According to various sources, he makes about $750,000 annually through all his revenue streams, with a six-figure VP job in addition to royalties from his books.

Article continues below advertisement

Cory and Bobbi Althoff are getting divorced because of Bobbi’s rise to fame.

Bobbi and Cory have been married for years, and they had their first child, Luca, in 2020, and their second child, Isla, in 2022. Before working on her podcast, Bobbi mostly shared tidbits of her personal life as a mother and a wife, but when she gained a larger following, she deleted many of those videos to keep her family’s life private.

"I'm so happy I [deleted the videos], especially since I made that decision before [the podcast] because I don't want them to have the digital footprint that I've created," she said on Dave Portnoy’s BFFs podcast. "Now when they go public and they're not with me, I don't have to worry so that's good."

Article continues below advertisement