Social Media Users Think Bobbi Althoff Is Getting a Divorce Due to Drake Affair Rumors Is Bobbi Althoff getting a divorce? Social media users believe that Bobbi and Drake had an affair, which is the cause of the divorce. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 17 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Another day, another cheating rumor to unpack! Bobbi Althoff has made headlines thanks to her Really Good Podcast and her A-list guests. And while buzz around the podcast has caused Bobbi’s following to skyrocket, it appears that drama has also come to the forefront. Case in point: cheating rumors.

If you’ve been out of the loop, rumors began circulating in August 2023 that Bobbi and rapper Drake had an affair. And of course, since Bobbi is currently married to Cory Althoff, folks started suspecting that the pair were heading toward divorce. So what gives? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Is Bobbi Althoff getting a divorce? Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy asked her about this — and about the Drake cheating rumors.

Here we go! On Aug. 16, 2023, Bobbi took to her Instagram stories to dispel the Drake cheating rumors. As shown in a screenshot obtained by Complex, Bobbi posted a snippet of her conversation with Dave Portnoy.

“I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I,” the text on the IG story reads.

Then we see a screenshot of Bobbi and Dave’s conversation. In the photo, you see Dave reply with, “I’m invested.” He then followed up with a TikTok link. “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Dave wrote to Bobbi. “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true,” Bobbi replied. “I knew I was right,” Dave replied.

Where did the Bobbi Althoff and Drake cheating rumors start?

Apparently, it's unclear why folks believed that Bobbi and the “Certified Loverboy” MC got together. Drake has been rumored to have affairs with taken women — from Kim Kardashian to Naomi Sharon — which he has referenced on numerous songs including, “Wants and Needs,” “Knife Talk,” and more. As such, folks were quick to believe the rumors about Bobbi and Drake.

Interestingly, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her interview with Drake, which garnered over 10 million YouTube views, was taken down during the week of Aug. 14, 2023. Not to mention, Bobbi and Drake no longer follow each other on social media and neither party commented on the interview that was taken down.

So, while there seems to be an issue between the pair, no one knows what caused the rift. However, fans believe that since Bobbi’s appearance on Dave’s BFFs podcast — where she talked about an awkward encounter with Lil Yachty when showing up at his house for her interview with him — Drake perhaps took offense.

