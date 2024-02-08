Home > Viral News > Influencers Bobbi Althoff Has a Funny Way of Keeping Her Kids' Identities Private By Sara Belcher Feb. 8 2024, Published 6:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Viral podcast sensation Bobbi Althoff started her rise to internet stardom while she was pregnant with her first child, making pseudo-mommy blogger content. What initially started as satirical, tongue-in-cheek humor about being a young mother morphed into her trending podcast, The Really Good Podcast, where she interviews some big-name celebrities.

Though she's tried to keep much of her personal life offline, getting your start online with content about being a mother leads to some curiosity about her personal life — but you won't find details about this mother's kids on her social media pages.

Bobbi Althoff refers to her kids as "Richard" and "Concrete" online.

Though Bobbi may have gotten her start in internet fame by posting reflections on motherhood and celebrating the birth of her first daughter, she's since pivoted her platform to be much less focused on her children. Currently, Bobbi exclusively refers to her two daughters as "Richard" and "Concrete" online in an effort to keep their identities safe from the internet. Richard is currently three, while Concrete is 19 months.

Bobbi hasn't always been so secretive about her kids' identities, though. Initially, when Richard, the oldest, was born, she shared many details about her daughter, including her name, photos of her, information on when and where she was born, and so much more. Speaking with Teen Vogue, she shares why she decided to scrub every trace of her daughter off the internet suddenly.

“I have a hard time reading mean comments about myself and I’m an adult who chooses to put myself on the Internet,” she said, reacting to a slew of mean comments she'd received about Richard after posting a satirical video about her oldest. “Richard is not always going to be my little girl. She’s going to be a person. I want her to have the opportunity to write her own story. I’ve decided to make it my job to entertain people but it’s not my kids’ job and I don’t want to make it their job.”

Now Bobbi is better known for her dry humor in her podcast interviews with various influencers and celebrities, and you won't see any identifying information about her children anywhere on her platform. Though their names are published elsewhere, we won't reveal her children's names out of respect for her decision to keep them offline.

Bobbi's ex-husband, Cory, has filed for joint custody of their children.

Bobbi announced on Instagram that after less than four years of marriage, she and her husband, Cory, are divorcing. "As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," she said in her statement on Instagram. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."