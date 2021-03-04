Allison Holker Met Her Husband Steven 'tWitch' Boss in the Cutest Way

Dance sensation Allison Holker has participated in just about every project requiring dance in the past decade. Between So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing With the Stars, the opening of the Olympic Games in 2002, and dancing in cult classic High School Musical, chances are you've probably seen Allison's skills at work. Fans are wondering about her equally famous dancer husband, Steven "tWitch" Boss , and their children!

The pair attended the Step Up 3D premiere together, and at the afterparty, Allison managed to grab Steven's phone number. Finally, during a wrap party for So You Think You Can Dance, Allison made the first move and asked for a dance. They spent the whole night together! The couple was engaged in 2013 and married in December of 2013.

Allison has been married to her second husband, Steven, since 2013. The pair met in the most romantic-comedy way, with both dancers competing on So You Think You Can Dance Season 2. According to POPSUGAR , the couple officially met when friend Ivan Koumaev invited them both to a party, but they didn't make a romantic connection until Season 7 when they were competing on All-Stars.

How many kids do Allison and Steven have?

Currently, Allison and Steven have three children: Weslie, the oldest, Allison's daughter by her ex-fiancé; Maddox Laurel, who is now 5, and Zaia, who is 16 months old. When Steven and Allison married, Steven legally adopted Weslie, which was an incredibly sweet gesture to unify the family. In an interview with People, the couple admitted that sometimes the three kids can get overwhelming, but family and friends are right there to help!

Allison even discussed helping her pre-teen find her voice after Weslie spoke out online about being harassed for "dressing like a boy." Allison explains that while she and Steven were "concerned about" having their daughter on social media, they want her to learn to use social media platforms wisely. The couple encouraged Weslie not to let bullying slide and never to become a bully herself by addressing when something bothers her!

Recently, Allison revealed to People that youngest daughter Zaia was in a "baby cast" due to a "little spill" that happened. Never fear, however, Zaia is on the mend! She showed a video of Zaia and Maddox on her Instagram running around as usual! Allison praised her daughter, calling her a "champion" and noting that her cast comes off "in a few days."