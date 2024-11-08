Home > Entertainment > Music Bhad Bhabie Suggests She Has Cancer While Explaining Recent Weight Loss The "Cash Me Outside" artist shocked fans by opening up about her health. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 8 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, recently concerned her fans after sharing an update about her health — the rapper revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer.

Bhad Bhabie's disclosure of her condition has many sending her healing thoughts and well-wishes. Here's everything she's said about her cancer journey.

Bhad Bhabie suggested she has cancer on Instagram in November 2024.

On Nov. 7, Bhad Bhabie wrote to her fans to address her appearance. She explained she had received negative comments about her weight recently and stated her weight loss was due to her receiving cancer treatments.

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose [sic] weight," Bhad Bhabie wrote. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives." Days before her announcement, Bhad Bhabie received several comments from fans questioning her weight under an Oct. 23 post. Underneath the same snap, the "Gucci Flip Flops" singer had tons of support and prayers for a speedy recovery.

"Praying for you and your health," one user wrote. "Listen, mama!! No matter what you look good AF!!!" another shared. "I'm praying for you and your health!!! Your baby needs you!! Stay strong and always keep ya head up!!" While Bhad Bhabie claimed she has cancer on her social media accounts, there's no evidence proving her diagnosis besides her words. Before the news broke, she and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.