'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola Hints She's Working on Her Marriage to Todd

"For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it's been three weeks, and I'm still going back in my head like, 'What happened," she shared. "It's just very sad... I was never expecting that, I thought things were good, so it's been really shocking and I'm devastated." However, fast forward, and it looks like a reconciliation may be in the future for Todd and Alexia.

Alexia hinted she was on vacation with Todd in July 2024.

According to court documents, there has been no progress on the divorce case since Todd filed on April 11, 2024. And now we might know why. Alexia is currently spending her summer in Europe, making her first stop in Madrid, and it seems like her estranged husband is joining her.

In a snapshot from the Four Seasons Madrid, Alexia gave fans a look at her lunch, and tagged Todd, along with a wink emoji. In another photo posted to her grid, Alexia was all smiles as she played the tourist in Spain. We love to see it.

Was the divorce just part of Alexia's storyline for Season 7 of 'RHOM?'

One person who may not be surprised by Alexia and Todd reuniting is RHOM alum and Alexia's frenemy Ana Quincoces. Following the news of the divorce, Ana made some serious allegations. "Make no mistake, the cast shakeup and the divorce are related," Ana shared on her podcast's Instagram account.

"The timing of the inevitable split is fortuitous and a little too coincidental. When your head is on the chopping block and someone is done with you, they’re willing to help you stay employed.” She continued, "Who is blindsided by a divorce these day[s]? Papi doesn’t want to pay alimony so he’ll be the bad guy and give you your story line. Period, end of story." Ouch.