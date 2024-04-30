Alexia and Todd Nepola's Relationship Timeline Shows the ‘RHOM’ Star Didn’t Want a Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her challenging moments, Alexia remained faithful and open to finding love again. When she returned to RHOM for Season 4 following an eight-year hiatus, she seemingly found her match in her third husband—real estate investor and developer Todd Nepola. But as the couple’s marriage unraveled on the show, rumors began to swirl that trouble was brewing between them.

In April 2024, Distractify was the first to report the breakup rumors about Todd and Alexia were true. Todd filed for divorce from Alexia, stating the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Alexia has stated she had no idea she and Todd’s divorce was coming, especially since they seemed very much in love. So, how did the couple’s romance end in divorce papers? Here’s Alexia and Todd’s full relationship timeline!

February 2018 — Alexia introduced ‘RHOM’ fans to Todd Nepola after a year of them dating offline.

Source: Getty Images

While Alexia wasn’t officially a Housewives star in 2018, her status as one of the OGs of Real Housewives of Miami kept fans interested in her day-to-day on social media. In February 2018, Alexia shared with her fans that she had a new man in her life — Todd. Alexia flaunted her new beau with photos from a weekend getaway to Havana, Cuba. “#weekendvibes,” Alexia captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple started dating in 2017, though Alexia likely wanted to keep it under wraps. Todd made his presence in Alexia’s life clear from her first post. Underneath several positive responses from Alexia’s fans, Todd wrote, “Most AMAZING Trip ever...... I loved experiencing Cuba with you - the Alexia way!”

February 2019 — Alexia hinted at spending “forever” with Todd.

After giving Todd a spot on her Instagram grid (a privilege everyone doesn’t earn), Alexia continued sharing her and her boyfriend’s love, which included several extravagant trips and long weekends. On Valentine’s Day 2019, Alexia said she was more than ready to have a lifetime with Todd, hinting that the couple would get married soon.

“I WANT THIS FOREVER❤️❤️❤️,” Alexia wrote in a Valentine’s Day tribute to Todd. “My friend, my partner, my heart, my rock, the love of my life !!! Thank you for loving me and making it so easy to keep falling more and more in love with you.”

December 2019 — Todd put a ring on it.

A few months after Alexia wanted to marry Todd, he proved they were on the same page. On Dec. 15, 2019, Alexia posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black outfits while kissing. During the kiss, Alexia flaunted a gorgeous diamond ring to confirm they were engaged. “I SAID YES,” she wrote underneath the photo.

November 2020 — Alexia expressed her excitement for being “Mrs. Nepola.”

Alexia and Todd spent most of 2020 prepping for their 2021 wedding. On Nov. 17 of that year, Alexia posted her anticipation for the wedding during Todd’s 47th birthday. In an Instagram reel, she praised Todd for giving her “a reason to smile” and said she didn’t want anyone else to take his place.

“You are my EVERYTHING, and there is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with other than you,” Alexia said. “I am impressed by the man you strive to be... growing every day, reaching for new heights, understanding, dreams, and goals. I love you and wish you all the goodness and abundance that God and the universe have to offer. Happy Birthday, Papi ❤️ Te Adoro, and I can’t wait to be your wife.”

August 2021 — Alexia and Todd delayed their wedding due to a family tragedy.

Alexia and Todd initially planned to marry on Aug. 25, 2021, three years after they started dating. Sadly, unforeseen circumstances forced the couple to delay their wedding. On Aug. 25, Alexia announced via Instagram that her mother, Nancy, died of COVID-19 on the same day of what would’ve been her wedding. In an Instagram post, the Bravolebrity said, “What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.” She also shared touching details about her mother’s legacy and impact on her life.

December 2021 — The couple married in St. Barts months after the loss of Alexia’s mom.

Amid the loss of her mom, Nancy, Alexia moved forward with her and Todd’s nuptials several months later. On Dec. 16, 2021, the couple married at the Eden Hotel in St. Barths. During the ceremony, they exchanged gold wedding bands with their wedding date engraved inside.

The St. Barths ceremony was private, though the couple later celebrated with a yacht ceremony in Miami, among their family and Alexia’s RHOM co-stars. However, when they said “I Do,” they wanted to ensure the day was all about them. The couple also paid tribute to Alexia’s late mother and father, as well as Todd’s dad, who died of a stroke weeks after they filmed RHOM Season 4.

“Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came above the water,” Alexia told Us Weekly. “I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning, and the universe was trying to tell me something. Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom, and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

January 2022 — Todd and Alexia Nepola address his issues with her son, Peter Rosello, Jr.

Before their wedding, Todd and Alexia’s marriage played out on Season 5 of RHOM. Part of Alexia’s storyline that season included her sons, Frankie and Peter, adjusting to life with their new father figure. Unfortunately, Alexia couldn’t get all of the men in her life on one accord.

In a Season 5 episode, Todd and Alexia’s eldest son, Peter, got into a heated discussion after Todd accused Peter of not caring for his brother, Frankie, who has special needs. The intense argument caused friction between them and made fans think Todd didn’t care about Frankie’s feelings since he appeared to be talking about him as if he wasn’t in the room.

According to RealityBlurb, Todd claimed production edited his and Peter’s argument to make it seem like Frankie was in the room. In a lengthy Instagram post, he also described the argument as “awful” and felt the family needed a therapist to chime in.

December 2022 — Alexia celebrated the couple’s first wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Despite their public family drama, Alexia and Todd’s marriage turned 1 in December 2022. On Dec. 16, Alexia posted two photos from their wedding day and reflected on them reaching the significant milestone.

“How did it go so fast?” she asked in her caption. “I guess that’s how love is. A year can fly by just like that - a year of laughter, tears, and all the moments in between. I hope you know how grateful I am for you and for our life together. I'll always need you. Want you. Love you.. with my whole heart & soul. Happy Anniversary, mi amor! I'm so glad to have this day to celebrate with you ❤️ Te amo para siempre.”

November 2023 — Season 6 of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ signaled Alexia and Todd were having problems in their marriage.

By Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia and Todd had made it through their first year of marriage and were seemingly still in love in the new season. The couple even shared in a Season 6 episode that they have become comfortable enough to take a “number two” in front of one another in the bathroom. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

Although Alexia and Todd were seemingly doing fine, Alexia’s former friend and co-star, Adriana de Moura, painted a different picture. During the season, Adriana spilled tea given to her by her former wife, Ana Quincoces, about the couple’s relationship. Adriana claimed the couple’s finances were out of order and had caused issues within their marriage. “A little bird told me something about [Alexia and Todd], said that they’re having some financial issues,” Adriana told her BFF Julia Lemigova in a December 2023 episode.

March 2024 — Alexia defends her and Todd’s marriage at the ‘RHOM’ Season 6 reunion.

As Season 6 of RHOM went by, rumors regarding Alexia and Todd’s marriage began to swirl even further as Adriana remained steadfast in her belief that they were getting divorced. Alexia defended her marriage on the RHOM Season 6 reunion. During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Alexia if she and Todd were planning on staying together. She confirmed they were still very much together and volunteered to show the cast receipts of her and Todd’s lease.

According to Alexia, the lease stated the couple had to leave Alexia’s rented Miami Beach condo because the owners sold the building, not because they were broke. Despite her adamance that she and Todd’s marriage was fine, her last post of them was on Valentine’s day 2024.

April 11, 2024 — Todd shocks Alexia (and fans) by filing for divorce.

While Alexia defended her marriage to Todd until the end, few Miami fans bought what she was selling. Still, many were shocked when Distractify broke that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia. The Miami-Dade County court filing occurred on April 11, 2024, a few months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

Neither Alexia nor Todd signed a prenup ahead of their December 2021 wedding, despite their reported impressive net worths. Todd didn’t directly acknowledge the split, but Alexia addressed it on her Instagram account. The day the filing went public, the Frankie’s Beauty Bar CEO stated she was “shocked” Todd wanted a divorce. In another April 2024 post, she said she was focused on her boys during the separation

April 29, 2024 — Alexia responds to her and Todd Nepola’s divorce

After Todd’s divorce filing went public, Alexia briefly stepped away from her podcast, Ay Por Favor. Thankfully, her bestie, Marysol Patton, led the charge. However, three weeks into their legal separation, Alexia returned to her podcast and addressed her feelings about her ex’s actions.

The Cuban Barbie revealed she had been asking herself, “What went wrong?” and believed she and Todd were in a good space before his April filing. “I find myself lost,” she said on the podcast. "It's been very, very difficult. It's been very painful, hurtful, and I'm just getting through it."

Alexia said she was grieving her marriage, though she tried to focus on the “positive” moments of her and Todd’s two-year and three-month marriage and their seven-year relationship. And while she admits they possibly weren’t meant to be, Alexia said she was still in love with Todd and knew he felt the same.

"I still love him, and we still love each other," she said. "It's not because we don't love each other, but it's just very sad that I guess, we couldn't figure out a way to fix things. And that's why I was in such shock, because I'm a fighter.” "I thought things were good," she added. "So it's been really shocking, and I'm devastated. I'm pretending to be OK, but I cry a lot. I stay busy, which helps me a lot. I just can't afford to be in bed. That's not how I heal.”

