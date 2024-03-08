‘RHOM’s’ Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova's Romance Started With Two Meet-Cutes

On The Real Housewives of Miami, the cast and fans have discussed many tumultuous relationships. However, Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova are too in love and have endured too much together to let a little reality TV ruin their marriage. In 2021, Julia, a model and former Miss USSR, joined RHOM for Season 4, introducing the world to her life with Martina, a tennis legend.

The franchise's first married lesbian couple have shared their family of two kids, a backyard farm filled with over 30 animals, and, more importantly, unconditional love. And, despite Julia's co-star, Larsa Pippen, insinuating Julia prefers Black male genitalia, she and Martina are more vital than ever. So, how did the fashion and sports icons get together? Here's Julia and Martina's complete relationship timeline.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova met by chance in 2000.

Julia and Martina's connection almost didn't happen. In a Season 4 episode of RHOM, Julia shared that the pair locked eyes while attending the same event: The French Open. Although they spoke long enough at a bar for Martina to introduce herself, Julia said, "That was the end of our moment. Something could have happened, but it didn’t.”

The meeting came after Julia faced the death of her son, Maximillian, whom she had with her ex, Edouard Stern. She went on to have her daughters, Emma and Victoria, in 2001 and 2005. Martina was also single and was linked to model Hunter Reno several years before meeting Julia.

In 2008, the pair met again at the French Open and began dating.

Julia and Martina's lives may have continued without one another for eight more years, but when they connected again, they made sure not to let the kismet moment pass them by. On RHOM, Julia recalled the "deja vu" experience of seeing Martina again at, you guessed it, the French Open. This time, Julia made the first move and asked Martina for breakfast. According to Julia, one breakfast turned into two and three, and before they knew it, Martina moved in. I (a queer woman) love US!

In 2014, Martina proposed to Julia and the pair married that December.

After making good on their second meet-cute, Martina and Julia were fully committed to each other. They began raising Julia's daughters together. However, they still needed to make their union official in the eyes of the law, which Martina changed in 2014.

In 2021, The pair became the first same-sex married couple within ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise.

Julia and Martina's love story became more known after Julia landed a spot on Bravo's revival of RHOM. When Julia and Martina joined the franchise, they became the first lesbian married couple. The pivotal moment came soon after Julia had become more comfortable with her place in the LGBTQIA community. While she admittedly struggled with being out in the past, she said her daughters' acceptance of her and Martina's relationship ultimately gave her the "push" she needed.

"When I saw my two girls standing up to their friends and saying, 'Yeah, we have two moms,' and I saw them, it's like, 'Oh my god. My girls came out faster than me!'" Julia told NBC News. "And then it was like, 'Boom, boom.' I never, ever looked back." "It just happened, and I needed some push," she added. "I needed some support. It's so important for anybody when you have your family, whether it's your kids, parents, or loved ones — just supporting and helping you."

In Season 5 of ‘RHOM,’ the couple dealt with Martina’s double cancer diagnosis.

Within the first season of their time on RHOM, Julia and Martina became one of the most adorable Bravo couples. I especially love seeing Julia revert to a child who is afraid of the principal every time she stumbles upon a new pet for her and Martina to care for. And then Martina wins Wife of the Year every time she shakes her head and welcomes the furry creature. She is the real MVP! Julia and Martina have also shared the problematic sides of their marriage with the world.

In January 2023, Martina announced she was diagnosed with Stage 1 HPV throat cancer at age 66. She shared in an interview with Today that, soon after the throat cancer diagnosis, her doctors found a lump on her breast, which turned out to be cancer. Martina had previously dealt with breast cancer in 2010. While Martina admitted in an interview with Tennis.com that the dual diagnoses were difficult to face, she was hopeful of a full recovery.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” she said. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.” Months after sharing her health journey with the media and on RHOM, Martina and Julia revealed she is officially cancer-free. While posting an interview of her and Martina with Piers Morgan on Instagram, Julia reflected on her wife's unwavering faith. "To say that I am proud of Martina would be a major understatement," she said in her caption.

Julia and Martina announced their plans to adopt a child together in 2024.

Now that Martina maintaining her health, she and Julia shared in 2023 and 2024 that their plans to adopt a child are officially back on. The couple previously wanted to adopt but put it on hold amid Martina's cancer diagnosis. However, Julia confirmed at the RHOM Season 6 reunion that they were taking all the necessary measures to have a smooth process of welcoming a new child into their family.

"Martina is now cancer-free, and I am happy to say that we are back, full-on, with our adoption plans," Julia said. "And not only that, I've hired a second agency to speed up the process, because it's not easy."

Julia shared that she originally wanted to adopt a boy but said being able to adopt any baby would make her "happy." She also said she and Martina are giving themselves one year to make the adoption happen, stating they're at the time to "either do it or not."

