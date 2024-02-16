Julia Lemigova Explains Misspelling BFF Adriana de Moura’s Name on ‘RHOM’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Article continues below advertisement

Since we’ve seen Julia and Adriana consistently have each other’s backs, it seemed like there was nothing the Bravo stars didn’t know about each other. So, imagine our surprise when, during Adriana’s Pride festival performance in Mexico City during the cast’s girls' trip, Julia revealed she doesn’t know the proper spelling of her best friend’s name. For shame! Julia and Adriana chatted with Distractify and discussed Julia’s name flub. Adriana also shared how her friend promised to make up for demolishing her name at the event and on the show.

Source: Bravo

Adriana de Moura shared Julia Lemigova’s “double offense” in misspelling her name.

They say you never know everything about someone. However, when your best friend is a public figure and a “favorite” in your call log, it’s assumed you know what their first name looks like when written out. In Season 6, Episode 15 of RHOM (titled “Get Me Off this Gondola!”), Julia proved that wasn’t the case.

Julia misspelling Adriana’s name is hilarious #RHOM pic.twitter.com/F9MZvbdaP7 — Check your source, not me ☝🏾 (@highbrowmeg) February 8, 2024

As the group prepared to leave for Adriana’s show, Julia made a sign and shared it with them in their hotel lobby that read “Viva Adreana.” The error appalled and confused the rest of the cast, as Nicole said in a confessional, “You’d think you’d know how to spell your best friend’s name,” and Larsa stated she knows all of her best friends’ social security numbers and couldn’t fathom not knowing the spelling of their first names.

Julia later said in her confessional that she also had Adriana’s name spelled “Adreana” incorrectly on her phone. The model told us that she later noticed she made more than one spelling error, which Adriana said was a “double offense.” “I realized it was two letters,” Julia told us of one of her signs. “There wasn't a letter N. Today, I rewatched the footage and saw the card I made. I looked at it so many times, thinking it was one letter. No, it was two.”

Julia said she knew how to make up for misspelling Adriana’s name.

While Julia noticed she misspelled Adriana’s name on RHOM, she never revealed if she changed Adriana’s name on her phone. However, she said she’s willing to make things right with Adriana in any way possible, even if the “FYAH” singer’s request is a bit pricey.

“She owes me big-time,” Adriana joked to us. “She's gonna give me a mini pony.”

Source: Bravo

Julia and Adriana teased that the pony was part makeup gift and part Galentine’s Day present, which happened to be the day of their conversation with us (Feb. 13, 2024). But the gift wouldn’t stop there, as Adriana also told Julia she must name the pony “Adreana” since she “internationally messed up my name.” “She wants me to call the mini pony exactly how I spelled it,” Julia said.

Whether Julia actually follows through with Adriana’s pony or not, the dynamic duo isn’t ending their friendship over a moniker error. Unfortunately, Adriana and her former friend Alexia’s beef, which began in Season 5, remains.

Adriana de Moura said Alexia Nepola got a “taste of her own medicine” after Ana Quincoces returned to ‘RHOM.’

Source: Getty Images The 'RHOM' Season 2 cast in 2012

In Season 6, Alexia became furious with Adriana for inviting Ana to Nicole’s brunch. Ana has also stated Alexia “hasn’t accomplished anything,” noting that the RHOM OG has admittedly “never bought a car, never bought a house, and has probably never bought herself a pair of shoes." Although Adriana was stuck in the middle of Ana and Alexia’s feud, she said she doesn’t “regret” inviting Ana to the brunch and felt Alexia deserved it after telling Adriana her son, Alex Sidi, doesn’t like her.