Keke Wyatt Confirms Divorce, Says She's "Free" From Ex-Husband's "Bondage and Abuse" Keke claimed on Instagram that her husband and the father of two of her children "choked" her during their marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 8 2024, Updated 9:52 a.m. ET

Content Warning: This article mentions domestic violence allegations. Ke'Tara Shavon Wyatt, better known as singer-songwriter Keke Wyatt, is a musical powerhouse. Since she rose to fame with her and Avant's 2001 hit, "My First Love," she's kept concert halls full with her powerful voice. Keke's voice definitely contributed to her fame. However, her personal life has also caught fans' attention.

Keke's talent is also matched by her bold personality and her ability to remain open with her supporters about her career, kids, and relationships. Throughout her career, the singer welcomed 11 children across three marriages. After seeing her recent Instagram activity, fans are curious about Keke's third marriage to Zackariah Darring. The singer addressed the divorce rumors on social media, and here's what she had to say.

Keke Wyatt claims her ex-husband, Zackariah Darring, abused her during their marriage.

Although her reality stint on TV One's R&B Divas ended in 2015, some of Keke's fans still feel her life is appointment television. In June 2024, fans were concerned that Keke was no longer married to Zackariah.

The first clue came on June 12 when The Shade Room posted a video of Keke with a man who didn't look like her husband. Photographer Freddy O recorded them out bowling, with the tall gentleman giving the singer pointers. Keke kept the rumor mill going by posting another video with her and her possible new beau. This time, the pair were in the car singing none other than "My First Love."

Keke's duet sparked questions from fans about her marriage. "Jesus, how is she collecting all these men like Pokémon?!" one Instagram user asked. "Keke, we tryna mind our business, but who is this?" another wondered.

Days after the inquiries about her marriage, Keke addressed the chatter about her divorce on Instagram Live. While relaxing at home with her youngest baby in her arms, she responded to a fan who asked where Zackariah was while she was out on the town. Keke confirmed she was planning to divorce and repeatedly called him her "ex-husband." The singer, who has a history of being in abusive relationships, also hinted at domestic violence being the reason for their marriage ending.

"Where’s my husband?" Keke read in the video. "Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom, how about that?” "Go get him," she added. "Let him choke your a--.”

Keke further alluded Zackariah's abuse in a statement to The Shade Room. On July 7, she told the outlet she was officially divorced and being happy to move on with her life after an alleged dark and abusive chapter. "I am divorced and soooo HAPPY to be FREE from that bondage and abuse!!!" Keke declared.

Court documents obtained by Distractify reveal that Keke filed for divorce from her third husband on Feb. 5, 2024. By June 28, 2024, a settlement agreement had been reached, indicating that Keke is now officially single and ready to mingle.

Keke Wyatt revealed she doesn't have a boyfriend yet and is "just having fun" with her new "friend."

Keke revealed in her June 2024 Instagram Live that she's not only getting divorced but also not looking for someone to immediately replace her ex. She confirmed on the Live that she's still single as a pringle and said the man in her videos, automotive specialist Anthony Whitehead, is just a friend.

"Girl, can’t just have a friend?" Keke replied to a fan. "Stop with all that. Okay, ‘cause, like, I’m out here just chilling. A girl can’t just chill, have fun? I’m just having fun, chilling. That part."

While the newly single songstress didn't delve into why she and Zachariah decided to divorce on Instagram Live, fans wondered about their relationship status for quite some time.

The "If Only You Knew" singer's last post of her high school sweetheart, whom she married in 2018, was shared on June 1, 2022, following the birth of their son, Ke’Zyah Jean. The couple also share another child, Keke's second youngest, Ze'Riah David. Keke's other nine children are from her previous marriages to Rahmat Morton and Michael Jamar Ford.