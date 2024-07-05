Home > Viral News > Influencers "Sudden, Unexpected, and Devastating" — YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Has Died at 30 Years Old "Her passing was sudden, unexpected, and devastating to all who knew her." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 5 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@prettypastelplease

Viewers of Australian YouTube creator Pretty Pastel Please, whose real name was Alex, are devastated after a post announcing her death was shared on her Instagram page. The post, which was made on July 5, 2024, explained that the creator died in June 2024, and that her death came as a surprise to family and friends.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away. Her passing was sudden, unexpected, and devastating to all who knew her," the statement says. "This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief." Alex's most recent post said that she would be streaming three times per week on Twitch. What happened?

Source: instagram/@prettypastelplease

What was Pretty Pastel Please's cause of death?

Alex, who was known for her unique sense of style, haul videos, and travel content, left behind a dedicated fanbase, as well as many loving friends and family members. Though no official cause of death has been made public, some fans seem to have been concerned about her leading up to her passing. On her last Instagram post, one of the top comments reads, "IDK why, but this picture makes me feel like you’re sad about something. Hope all is well, though!"

Another comment left on a recent Instagram post says, "I know you don't know me, but I relate to a lot of your mental health journey. I can't imagine how difficult it is to go through a separation, and I wish you didn't experience the pain."

Alex has been open in the past about her struggles with her separation and mental health; however, there is no confirmation that this has anything to do with her death. Our thought are with Alex's friends, family, and fans at this time.