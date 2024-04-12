Home > FYI The "What's Up, Brother?" Trend on TikTok Has Taken Over the NFL — and Relationships Streamer Sketch unintentionally started a new viral trend that's got everyone laughing. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 12 2024, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@ Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk

In the constantly evolving world of social media, trends come and go with the wind, each leaving an indelible mark on digital culture.

One such trend is the "What's up, brother" trend on TikTok, captivating users with its unique blend of humor, camaraderie, and, sometimes, touching moments of genuine connection.

Popular streamer Sketch

The "What's Up, Brother?" TikTok trend has to do with a streamer named Sketch.

Sketch is a famous Twitch, YouTube and TikTok streamer who first caught the attention of the internet playing Madden NFL, an official football video game series produced by EA Sports. Sketch is often collaborating with his close friend and popular content creator, Jynxzi.

Sketch is popular with his viewers because of his hilarious catchphrases and mannerisms. One of his most unintentionally popular quotes is "What's up, brother?" and pointing his index finger upwards. In March 2024, the phrase went viral on TikTok after women were challenged to walk up to their significant others and say the catchphrase to get a reaction.

Some fans believe that Sketch's sayings and physical movement come from his having a condition. However, on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Sketch was asked if he "has a condition." Sketch responded, "No, I don't have any condition. No, I'm just having fun with it. The hand movements and motions and stuff like that are just me getting energy out."

Sketch and Jynxzi

Where did "What's up, brother?" originally come from?

The start of the "what's up, brother?" trend came from when Jynxzi made a FaceTime call to Sketch during a stream and pointed his cellphone toward his streaming camera. Sketch responded by saying "what's up, brother?" and that's where the saying started from. The saying is nothing more than a simple and comedic greeting, but it's often paired with other catchphrases that Sketch has previously said.

While Sketch sometimes makes rude and crude jokes on his channel, he often makes a point to apologize for swearing while he's streaming. However, that hasn't stopped the Sketch effect from making it into mainstream sports. Now, the catchphrase and finger pointing toward the sky have become a viral trend that even NFL and NBA players are taking part in.

But, the "what's up brother?" catchphrase isn't the only Sketch term these professionals are quoting. Another Sketch saying is "Tuesday, Tuesday" and is said while flapping your arms like a bird. Some NFL players will quote, "Special teams, special plays, special players," which is another quote from Sketch that he uses while he's playing Madden.