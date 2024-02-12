Home > Gaming > Twitch Did Jynxzi Get Banned on Twitch? He's Had Brushes With Community Guidelines in the Past Rumors of Jynxzi getting banned on Twitch have circulated on multiple occasions. Here's what his status on the platform is now. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 12 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Jynxzi via Twitter

When it comes to streaming on Twitch, a streamer has to keep all sorts of things in mind in order to avoid getting banned. The popular gaming social media platform has plenty of community guidelines that streamers have to adhere to so that their content doesn't get flagged for negative behavior. These include avoiding explicit imagery, cyberbullying, threats to people's safety, and sharing private information just to name a few instances. Unfortunately, avoiding this is easier said than done.

Article continues below advertisement

The most dutiful streamers will often go to great lengths to avoid getting banned on Twitch, especially when reversing a ban tends to be more trouble than it's worth. Unfortunately, slips through the cracks are all too common. Whether a streamer themselves lets certain behaviors get the best of them or their live chat shares flagged content outside of the streamer's control, bannable offenses can crop up at a moment's notice. Just ask Jynxzi, who gets hit by banning rumors all the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of Jynxzi getting banned aren't super exaggerated.

Nicholas Stewart, better known by his online Twitch handle as Jynxzi, is a popular gaming streamer who became active in January of 2020. He typically streams gameplay footage of FPS games like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Since the start of his career, he has amassed a massive following on several social media platforms. As of this writing, he currently has over 4 million followers on Twitch, 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and 5.5 million followers on TikTok.

But like many streamers before him, Jynxzi has found himself on the receiving end of bans on his gaming platforms. Shockingly enough, however, few of these instances appear to be his own fault. In Twitch streams where he unboxes fan mail, he has received explicit packages from various senders and accidentally shown them on camera before confirming what they are. Though he has no control over what his fans send him, even accidental footage of NSFW content on Twitch can get one banned.

Article continues below advertisement

The same goes for his usual gameplay. In a stream for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, he entered a session with another gamer who had mods on in the game. Said mods allowed his opponent to include explicit imagery in the game without Jynxzi's knowledge. Still, that could very well constitute a ban. In fairness, Jynxzi has never been forthcoming about why he gets banned throughout his career, and there are few reports regarding any such incident. Still, it's something he must be wary of.