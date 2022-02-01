Some People Are Worried that Pokimane Is Preparing to Leave Twitch for YouTube

"After a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today," Pokimane wrote in a tweet. "I’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter. Much love to you all."

The teasing of a "next chapter" naturally led many to wonder whether Pokimane would be leaving Twitch in favor of another platform like YouTube. Pokimane already has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as more than 12 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter.