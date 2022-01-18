Fans of Twitch streamers are having an open debate over a recent beef between streamers Pokimane and Ninja that is dividing the community. Even as fans debate the merits of each streamer's position, and Ninja's wife Jessica Blevins also gets in on the action, there are plenty of people who feel like they're out of the loop and need to better understand how the beef between them actually started.Pokimane and Ninja's beef is all about JiDion.The beef between Pokimane and Ninja actually dates back to another streamer, JiDion, who has had problems with Pokimane for some time. Just days after he was verified, JiDion encouraged his Twitch followers to conduct a "hate raid" on Pokimane's stream by filling it with negative comments. JiDion was initially banned for 14 days over the violation, but that ban was recently updated to a permanent one.While JiDion acknowledged that he had violated the terms of service, he said that he felt a permanent ban was "unfair." \n\n“I’m not here to talk about why I got banned because I deserved to get banned,” he said. “It is what it is. I broke the terms of service. But what I am here to talk about is that I’m here to ask Twitch to make it fair.”JiDion said that Twitch had been influenced by the streaming community to make the ban more severe, and said that there's no way for him to learn from his mistakes if he's never given a second chance. \n\nHe also said that he wasn't going after Pokimane because of her gender, but because he truly didn't like her as a person. In the aftermath of his "hate raid," many other prominent streamers rallied to Pokimane's defense.How did the beef between Pokimane and Ninja start?This brings us to the beef between Pokimane and Ninja, which started after Pokimane called Ninja out for attempting to help JiDion "evade" his ban. Pokimane said that he was "texting" with his Twitch representative to see if they could find a way to cut the ban short. Pokimane also shared a screenshot of a message from Ninja's wife, Jessica, in which she threatens to take legal action against Pokimane for claims she says are false.“You know Twitch, you claim you know his rep, then you know from them that Tyler NEVER reached out to anyone, and AGAIN, just said that to stop the harassment in his chat from JiDion's viewers,” the message reads, in part. \n\nPokimane also tweeted a response to Jessica's message in which she said “I think Jessica is trying to say that Ninja PRETENDED to text his Twitch representative, which I’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. I just wanted the clip out there to show what happened.”JiDion has since apologized to Pokimane for his actions on Twitter, and also announced that he would begin streaming on YouTube following his ban from Twitch. Clearly, he's hoping to put the whole ordeal behind him, but it's unclear whether Pokimane and Ninja are ready to bury the hatchet as well.