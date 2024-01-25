Home > Gaming > Twitch The Internet Thinks That Jynxzi and Kassie Have Broken up — Here's What We Know for Sure Twitch streamers Jynxzi and Kassie have been in a relationship since November 2023, but dramatic developments shifted their content. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 25 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Twitch

For many streamers and influencers, it can be difficult to strike a balance between your personal life and your content creation. One's online persona and behavior can be a very thin veil over someone's IRL status, and oftentimes drama from one aspect of this double life can spill over into the other. It can be overwhelming for some and can even lead to some unwanted attention and emotional stress. In many cases, content creators will make that known to their legions of fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Such is the case Nicholas Stewart aka Jynxzi and his girlfriend Kassie. The two of them were individual streamers on Twitch, but after becoming romantically involved, they began posting videos and streaming together on a regular basis. While their fans came to know them as a lovely streaming couple, developments in their streaming lives forced them to take some drastic measures. But what happened to Jynxzi and Kassie? There are plenty of rumors flying around, but here's what we know for sure.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jynxzi and Kassie break up? Here's what's really going on.

Jynxzi and Kassie's relationship first went public in early November 2023. At the time, the two of them began streaming together as they played games and shared life updates in the midst of their courtship. While things started out on a relatively uneventful note for them, things started to take a turn after less than a month.

Sometime in late November and early December 2023, Kassie stopped appearing in Jynxzi's videos and has even stopped streaming altogether on her own. This led many to believe that the two of them broke up and that Kassie subsequently left her online platforms because of it. As of this writing, it is actually unclear as to what happened to the streamers that prompted their shift in content. Both streamers have made vague references to the things that might have prompted the change.

Article continues below advertisement

On a stream that has since been posted to TikTok, Kassie explained that she took a long break both to concentrate on her final exams for the year and because she'd been "going through it" at the time. In his own streams, Jynxzi even suggested that Kassie had received negative comments from folks in his online chats, prompting her to avoid social media.

Article continues below advertisement

From the information currently available, it seems likely that Kassie was receiving harassment from Jynxzi's fans and that she left Twitch and Jynxzi's online platforms to avoid it. Meanwhile, Jynxzi has ultimately decided to respect her decision and does not wish for Kassie to receive any more nasty messages. Despite rumors that the two of them have broken up IRL, neither party has stated anything to that effect. As such, it's unclear as to whether or not the two of them have split.