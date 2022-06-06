'Madden 23' Is Jam-Packed With New Features — Does It Have a Release Date?

The release of Madden NFL 23 is something of a landmark for the series overall. The game franchise is known for featuring a prominent football player on the cover art for each new entry. For 23, the game pays homage to a known football legend who passed away last year.

John Madden — former Oakland Raiders NFL coach and sports commentator — passed away in December 2021. As the series' namesake, he appeared on the cover of the first Madden game as well as several subsequent titles up until 2000.