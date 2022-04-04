These New Features Put 'MLB the Show 22' Above Its Predecessors

Those who preordered one of the two special editions of MLB the Show 22 were able to dive into the game ahead of its April 5 release, but if you haven't already purchased the newest installment in the baseball video game series, you may want to reconsider.

While the game has been produced for generations, MLB the Show 22 offers a variety of new features that make it more appealing than its predecessors — and if you're on the fence, here's what you need to know.