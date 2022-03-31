Spring has sprung, and if watching baseball on TV isn't enough for you, the newest baseball video game, MLB the Show 22, is set to release for consoles soon.\n\nBut if you're on the fence about ordering it, maybe these preorder bonuses will make it worth your while.What's the release date and time for 'MLB the Show 22'?MLB the Show 22 will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch starting April 5. This means that starting at midnight EST on that day, anyone who has already downloaded their copy of the game can immediately sign in and begin playing.\n\nWhether you buy a digital or physical copy of the game, it retails for $59.99 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it's $69.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.Are there any bonuses for preordering 'MLB the Show 22'?Should you decide to preorder the game, you'll get a variety of different bonuses, depending on which platform you purchase it for.\n\nIf you purchase the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, you'll receive a bonus of 5k Stubs, whereas if you preorder it for the Xbox Series X/S or the PlayStation 5, you'll receive five The Show Packs and 10k stubs.\n\nThose who have Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game on April 5 with their subscription, though you'll forgo the preorder bonuses.You can play 'MLB the Show 22' early if you preorder one of the more expensive editions.Unlike most video games, if you decide to preorder one of the more expensive versions of MLB the Show 22, you'll get earlier access than those who ordered the original version.\n\nWhile the game's release date is April 5, those who preorder either the MVP Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to start their game on April 1. The game should be available to play at midnight EST on all digital copies of the game.Of course, since these editions are more money, they also come with other in-game bonuses that will be available once you start the game.\n\nMLB the Show 22: MVP Edition ($84.99) comes with:\n\n- Four days' early access\n- One Diamond Choice pack\n- Two Gold Choice packs\n- One Ballplayer pack\n- 10 The Show packs\n- Double daily login rewards\n- Cover Athlete Themed Bat Skin\n- 10K StubsMLB the Show 22: Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99) comes with:\n\n- Four days' early access\n- One Diamond Choice pack\n- One Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack\n- Five Gold Choice packs\n- 20 The Show packs\n- One Ballplayer pack\n- Double daily login rewards\n- Cover Athlete Themed Bat Skin\n- 25K StubsIf you buy either of these editions for PlayStation or Xbox, you'll also receive two copies of the game, one for the current generation console and one for the next generation. This means that if you have a PlayStation 4 now, but later upgrade to a PlayStation 5, you'll already have access to the newer game without needing to pay for an upgrade. The same goes between the Xbox One and the Xbox Series S/X.