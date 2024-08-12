MrBeast Employee "Delaware" Identity Revealed

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

Turns out that having the most subscribers on YouTube doesn't make you immune to backlash. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has had to respond to allegations of hiring groomers and sex offenders to work on his videos, as well as another series of allegations from Rosanna Pansino of unsafe conditions on his set.

Article continues below advertisement

The registered sex offender who allegedly was an employee of MrBeast's has only been known as "Delaware" up to this point, but who is this person? Their identity has officially been revealed.

Source: YouTube/MrBeast Charles Jefferson wore a mask in a MrBeast video

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Delaware? Unmasking the MrBeast employee.

In a post on X from Jake Franklin, known professionally as Jake the Viking, he confessed that "Delaware" is his brother-in-law, who actually helped him get hired by the popular content creator. "Yes, Delaware is my brother-in-law. Yes, he is an RSO," he posted. "When he was 21, a 16-year-old girl accused him and others of SA when she was 11. Delaware took a plea deal. That's why there was no jail time, but he still had to register."

According to the sex offender registry in Delaware, his real name is Charles Jefferson. He has a charge for "Rape Fourth Degree Sexual Intercourse," noting that the victim was between one and 11 at the time of the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the Truth.



Yes Delaware is my Brother-In-Law. Yes he is a RSO. When he was 21, a 16 year old girl accused him and others of SA when she was 11. Delaware took a Plea Deal. That's why there was no jail time, but he still had to register.



His nickname isn't Delaware… — Jake Franklin (@jake_theviking) August 8, 2024

"He was hired before I was, and was actually the reason I got hired at MrBeast," Jake continued. "Before being hired, Delaware sat down with Jimmy and Sue (Jimmy's Mom) and explained to them everything. So yes, Jimmy knew. But this incident happened in 2010, and Delaware was hired in 2017/2018. Delaware was also let go from the company before I was."