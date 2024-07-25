Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Ava Kris Tyson Departs MrBeast Team for Good Amid Grooming Allegations "We’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 25 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristyson

Content warning: This article mentions grooming. Ava Kris Tyson, a longtime friend and member of the MrBeast squad, has stepped away from the channel permanently. Ava has been a part of the MrBeast brand pretty much since its inception in 2012, and the two have been close friends for years. However, following some pretty serious allegations against Ava, MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) has decided to cut all ties with her.

Article continues below advertisement

In his statement, he said, "I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast." What happened?

Source: x/@kristyson_

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ava Kris Tyson leave MrBeast for good?

Recently, Ava was hit with some pretty serious allegations accusing her of grooming, which came about in late June 2024 following a YouTube video posted by user Prism42. The video included screenshots of inappropriate messages between Ava, who was in her early twenties at the time, and a 13-year-old fan who goes by Lava.

The screenshots included messages from Ava stating that she would send Lava nude photos for donating to her Patreon, as well as a tweet from Lava to Ava calling out her porn "addiction."

Article continues below advertisement

Though Ava has since insisted that her inappropriate messages were nothing more than "bad, edgy jokes," the general public feels that her behavior, and her relationship with Lava as a whole, were pretty heinous. "Bruh, the kid was 13. THIRTEEN YEARS OLD. You think this is about bad, edgy jokes?" one person said to Ava on X.

Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.



During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

MrBeast launched an investigation into Ava's past behavior.

In his official statement following the accusations, MrBeast let the public know that he had launched an official investigation into the situation. "Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online. ... During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts," he said.

He continued, "That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."