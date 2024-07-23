Home > Viral News > Influencers Ava Tyson in Hot Water After Video Resurfaces of Her Sharing Leaked Photos of Jennette McCurdy "I'm not endorsing people to go look at somebody else's private business," she said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 23 2024, Updated 4:09 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@kristyson; getty images

Content warning: This article mentions grooming. Ava Kris Tyson, who is a longtime friend and colleague of the popular influencer MrBeast, is in a ton of hot water at the moment. In conjunction with some serious allegations of grooming, an old video has resurfaced from Ava's previous YouTube channel — and in it, she discusses some leaked photos from Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy.

While explaining the story of how the photos became leaked to the public, she mentions that the link to view them was put in the description of her video. Now that the video is recirculating, fans are furious that she would share them. Here's what went down.

Ava Kris Tyson once shared leaked photos of Jennette McCurdy.

In the resurfaced video, which was made before Ava's transition, she addresses her audience with an explanation about Jennette's leaked images: "Recently everybody's been hearing about the Jennette McCurdy leak of her photos ... She sent pictures to her boyfriend, or now ex-boyfriend, and he leaked 'em out." At the time, it was rumored that her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Andre Drummond, had been the one to leak the photos.

Ava continued, "You'll probably see the photos get taken down ... because Nickelodeon has that kind of power, but, um, the link is in the description if you wanna see them."

However, for what it's worth — which many believe is nothing — she went on to say that she didn't necessarily encourage people to go and look at the leaked lingerie photos: "I'm not endorsing people to go look at somebody else's private business, but I know that people might want to see them, so it's there if you want it."

Internet users have had plenty to say about the video, with many calling for MrBeast to remove her from his channel. "So [she] provided a direct link to nudes to [her] fanbase which includes mostly children, and said, 'You decide if it's moral or immoral.' What an amazing person and great role model for children," one person wrote on X.

Ava has also recently come under fire for allegations of grooming.

In addition to her aforementioned controversy, Ava has also recently faced allegations of grooming and inappropriate conduct with a minor. The minor in question, who goes by Lava online, first met Ava at 13 years old after winning a giveaway from MrBeast. The two then formed a friendship which some have deemed highly inappropriate, as Ava was in her early twenties at the time.

A YouTube video posted by creator Prism42 aimed to expose Ava's inappropriate conduct, sharing screenshots of X and Discord exchanges between her and Lava.

However, it's worth noting that Lava has since come to Ava's defense on social media, claiming that she "never did anything wrong."

"These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth," he wrote on X. "I was never exploited or taken advantage of ... I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."