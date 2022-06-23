Jennette McCurdy's Relationship History Includes a Few Unexpected Faces

“I feel like I’m learning to love in all the right ways and to accept love for who I am versus an impressive version of myself,” Jennette said at the time. “I think from an early age I learned to be whatever person people needed me to be.”

Jennette and Jesse starred in the series Between together from 2015 to 2016. “This is maybe staking a big claim in my future self, but I would say that I certainly love him right, you know?”