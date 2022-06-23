Distractify
Home > Relationships
Jennette McCurdy
Source: Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy's Relationship History Includes a Few Unexpected Faces

By

Jun. 23 2022, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

She may be retired from acting, but Jennette McCurdy still has plenty of cultural cachet. The former iCarly star is also on the verge of releasing her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Article continues below advertisement

In light of that memoir, some are curious about the former actress and current podcast host's full relationship history, or at least the relationships that the public knows about.

Graham Patrick Martin

Graham Patrick Martin
Source: Getty Images

The rumors have never been confirmed, but there was some speculation that Jennette and Graham dated when they were both still quite young from 2004 to 2008. Graham even made an appearance on iCarly in 2009, but because their relationship was never confirmed, it's hard to say for sure whether they were ever an item or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Max Ehrich

Max Ehrich
Source: Getty Images

Long before he was linked to Demi Lovato, some fans were convinced that Max and Jennette dated following his 2010 appearance on iCarly. Eventually, Max even had to come out and reveal that while they definitely liked each other platonically, he and Jennette had never been anything more than friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond
Source: Getty Images

The NBA star and actress initially connected over social media, but they eventually brought that bond into reality, where the two had a brief fling in 2013 before calling it quits. Some were shocked to discover this recently, in part because it seems like such an unlikely pairing. Ultimately, though, the relationship between Jennette and Andre seems to have been pretty short-lived.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Glaser

Jennette even shared some photos from this relationship on social media and confirmed during a 2015 interview with Vulture that the two were together. While it seems the two had some nice times together, Jennette told Vulture that she had initiated a breakup prior to losing her mom to cancer in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Carere

Jennette revealed in that same Vulture interview that she had been dating her then-co-star Jesse Carere for more than a year. It's unclear exactly how or why the relationship ended, but fans took note when she removed many of their pictures together from her social media accounts in 2016. When speaking to Vulture, Jennette was open about her relationship and her thoughts about love.

Article continues below advertisement

“I feel like I’m learning to love in all the right ways and to accept love for who I am versus an impressive version of myself,” Jennette said at the time. “I think from an early age I learned to be whatever person people needed me to be.”

Jennette and Jesse starred in the series Between together from 2015 to 2016. “This is maybe staking a big claim in my future self, but I would say that I certainly love him right, you know?”

Article continues below advertisement

Since 2016, though, Jennette has been pretty quiet about who she may or may not be dating. While it's possible and perhaps even likely that she's been in relationships in the years since she dated Jesse, the public has not been super aware of those relationships. She's decided to value her privacy more, and everyone who considers themselves one of her fans should respect that.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Has Been Busy Directing and Hosting a Podcast Since 'Sam & Cat'

The Real Reason Jennette McCurdy Quit Acting Is Actually Really Inspiring

Miranda Cosgrove Teases OG 'iCarly' Characters Who Will Return for Season 2 of the Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.