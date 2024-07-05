Home > Gaming > Twitch Did Kai Cenat's Room Really Blow up During His Twitch Stream With MrBeast? If this all sounds familiar, it's because Kai Cenat is no stranger to wild firework stunts. By Jamie Lee Jul. 5 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Twitch

You may have seen a video going around of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat basically blowing up his house thanks to indoor fireworks.

Article continues below advertisement

But as with most seemingly unbelievable things you see on the internet, should you take this one with a grain of salt? Here's what we know so far.

Source: YouTube/Kai Cenat Live MrBeast and Kai Cenat

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Kai Cenat's house?

The video making the rounds online shows Kai yelling at fellow Twitch streamer AMP Davis, imploring him not to set off fireworks in Kai's room, where the two were hanging out. In the background, viewers can see that Kai's room is practically filled to the brim with boxes of fireworks.

For context, Kai was in the middle of streaming a Fourth of July celebration online with MrBeast (who wasn't in the room at the time of the viral clip) on July 3. In the video, AMP Davis ends up setting off one of the fireworks before he and Kai dash out of the room, shutting the door behind them. Seconds later, an explosion basically annihilates the room.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Cenat’s stream with Mr Beast ended after AMP Davis lit up fireworks inside. pic.twitter.com/pEHilscXgp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 4, 2024

OK, so what really happened here? According to what Kai said on stream the following day, it was all just an elaborate set — it wasn't even his real room.

Article continues below advertisement

And because Twitch nearly banned him following the explosive stream, he apparently had to rush to his management team to explain the real situation. "I had to hurry up and tell my rep, tell my people that represent me on Twitch, I had to show them everything," he said. "I had to show them the whole set ... they told us 'ASAP,' we could get banned for blowing it up."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Kai, he and MrBeast spent a month making a replica of his room, out in a field. Don't believe it? Kai even posted a video called "How I Tricked The Internet With MrBeast" (you'll see it below).

In the video, you see footage of Kai and MrBeast right before they went live on the infamous fireworks stream, with MrBeast saying: "Kai, in exactly 20 minutes, we're going live on your channel ... but we're in the middle of a field."

Article continues below advertisement

Kai then explains, "We replicated my room and we're gonna blow it up in front of hundreds of thousands." They then give a tour of the "scale replica," with MrBeast saying, "No joke, we re-created his room in a field so he could have a firework war and start launching stuff, and when it inevitably burns down, it'll prank you guys."