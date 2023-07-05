Home > Viral News > Influencers The AMP House Became a Real-Life Warzone on the Fourth of July — Here’s Why The content creators showed down in a fiery Roman candle war, promptly destroying their property. And the entire spectacle unfolded in real-time. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 5 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@ImDukeDennis

It’s no secret some content creators love creating complete and utter chaos, and the AMP house is no exception. On July 4, 2023, the AMP members engaged in an all-out firework battle inside their house.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly. The popular streamers showed down in a fiery Roman candle war, promptly destroying their property. And in true AMP fashion, the entire spectacle unfolded in real-time. Here’s what went down.

Source: Twitter/@CallMeAgent00

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the AMP house?

On the Kai Cenat Live YouTube channel, Kai Cenat posted a video titled “the amp house is over…” and it received a whopping 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours. The nearly 10-minute-long video feature the AMP members preparing for their firework battle, depicting hundreds upon hundreds of heavy-duty explosives, for which Kai spent $6,000.

Article continues below advertisement

And naturally, some fans in the comment section couldn’t help but note the outlandish nature of the situation. “This house 1 spark away from exploding like a looney toon,” one viewer joked. Another added, “Amp & Kai never disappoints making a civil war,” followed by several crying laughing emojis.

The AMP house turned into a real-life video game.

These mfs are crazy they are actually burning down the AMP house💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3m1NtD2zbt — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) July 5, 2023

When the AMP house firework war began on the Fourth of July, their property turned into a full-blown warzone. The scenario seemed like a first-person shooter game IRL, from smoke to explosions to makeshift missiles to paintball guns.

Article continues below advertisement

And the content creators knew their plan wouldn’t get them any praise from the people living next door. “DEAR NEIGHBORS,” AMP wrote on Twitter on June 30. “AT LEAST JULY 5TH [IS] JUST AROUND THE CORNER.” And based on the damage depicted in the firework war live stream, they weren’t kidding about the severity of the situation. Naturally, after seeing shattered glass, flames, ash, and more in the various Independence Day live streams, viewers are curious about the current state of the AMP house.

What condition is the AMP house in after the firework battle?

After being referred to as “real-life CoD,” it’s no secret the events that unfolded at the AMP house were downright extreme. As a result, many wonder about what condition the content creators left their property. Unfortunately, as of this writing, none of the AMP members have offered updates about where they stand with their home following the July 4, 2023, firework battle.