The Internet's Freaking out Over Matt Smith's Eyebrows — or Lack Thereof

When it comes to internet fame (or infamy), few have made the rounds quite as Matt Smith has. The House of the Dragon Star is known for several prominent roles, including the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who and Prince Philip in The Crown. He's also been the target of playful teasing for his role (and inexplicable dance number) in 2022's meme-fodder Marvel film, Morbius.

But now, people are poking fun at him for a completely different reason: his eyebrows. Or rather, the fact that he doesn't have any.