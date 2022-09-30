Daemon's Fate in 'House of the Dragon' Could Mirror What Happens in the Books

Before the show came along, the Targaryen family history was detailed in Fire & Blood. But from time to time, the Game of Thrones books and TV show also describe what happens to Daemon and the rest of his lineage.

We know that, by the time Game of Thrones starts, Daenerys is one of the last living members of the family. So in order to get to that point, obviously there needs to be some bloodshed.