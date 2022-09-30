Daemon's Fate in 'House of the Dragon' Could Mirror What Happens in the Books
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Ever since House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max, fans have had a running list of questions about what happens to the beloved Targaryen family. And, because the first season alone spans more than a decade in time, we know we're going to lose them all at some point. So, how does Daemon die in House of the Dragon?
Before the show came along, the Targaryen family history was detailed in Fire & Blood. But from time to time, the Game of Thrones books and TV show also describe what happens to Daemon and the rest of his lineage.
We know that, by the time Game of Thrones starts, Daenerys is one of the last living members of the family. So in order to get to that point, obviously there needs to be some bloodshed.
How does Daemon die in 'House of the Dragon'?
In Fire & Blood, Daemon dies during the Dance of Dragons, or the war that tears the family apart. During the lengthy war, Daemon lures Aemond to Harrenhal to fight him. When Aemond finally arrives, he and Daemon fight while riding their respective dragons.
Daemon knows that he could never successfully beat Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, which is the largest in the kingdom, and live.
So Daemon mounts his own dragon, but he doesn't strap himself in. While he and Aemond are both in the air on their dragons, Daemon launches himself off his and plunges a dagger in Aemond's eye, since at this point, Aemond has just one eye after a fight with Rhaenyra's son Lucerys. In doing this, Daemon kills Aemond, but the dragons also die, as does Daemon.
However, according to the books, some people believe Daemon survives somehow since his body is never found. It's unclear if House of the Dragon will address this or confirm his death with a body. This is likely the way Daemon's death will happen in the show, though.
Do Daemon and Rhaenyra have children?
It's clear from the Episode 7 promo and, for more dedicated fans, from the books, that Daemon and Rhaenyra get together. They even get married.
If the show mirrors their story, then we'll see Daemon and Rhaenyra welcome three children together — Aegon, Viserys, and Visenya Targaryen.
Going down the line of Targaryens that follow, Rhaenerya is the sixth great-grandmother of Daenerys from Game of Thrones, making hers and Daemon's children more direct descendants.
If House of the Dragon follows the story of Daemon that's in the books, then we'll see the rebel Targaryen die at some point in the series. Sadly, we'll also see most of the family as it stands in the show die before it's over.
As we know, the family implodes on itself in the years leading up to the events of Game of Thrones. So as hard of a pill as it is to swallow, we'll have to say goodbye to Daemon and his amazing one-liners eventually.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.