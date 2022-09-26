Aemond Targaryen Might Claim Someone Else's Dragon in 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.

Most Targaryens are given a dragon egg at birth so they can bond with the egg in their crib and, eventually, grow up with their dragon. But as we see on House of the Dragon, not every member of the family has a dragon as a child, including Aemond. And even if they have an egg, it can take literal years to hatch.