Aemond Targaryen Might Claim Someone Else's Dragon in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.
Most Targaryens are given a dragon egg at birth so they can bond with the egg in their crib and, eventually, grow up with their dragon. But as we see on House of the Dragon, not every member of the family has a dragon as a child, including Aemond. And even if they have an egg, it can take literal years to hatch.
At first, it's unclear where Aemond’s dragon egg is, or if he was never given one, but unlike most of the kids in his family, he doesn't have a flying companion.
So, why does Aemond not have a dragon in House of the Dragon? In the Sept. 25 episode, we learn that Aemond is teased because he doesn’t have a dragon like his older brother and nephews. He's the odd Targaryen out.
In one scene, the boys play a prank on Aemond and dress a pig like a dragon, which only makes matters worse. And fans want to know why Alicent’s youngest son is getting the short end of the stick.
Why does Aemond not have a dragon in 'House of the Dragon'?
Simply put, unlike his older brother, Aemond didn't properly bond with a dragon egg when he was a baby. Therefore a dragon meant for him never hatched and connected with him. As we see in House of the Dragon, this isn't totally unheard of, though.
One of Daemon’s daughters is shown holding her own dragon egg over a fire in the hopes of getting it to hatch.
But, her mother reminds her, the egg has been just that for years and it could stay an egg for even longer. Fans of Game of Thrones have seen how long it can take for dragon eggs to hatch. In Season 1, Daenerys is given three eggs as a wedding present.
But those eggs had been around for hundreds of years before they came into her possession. And they didn't hatch until the end of the season.
What happens to Aemond in 'Fire & Blood'?
In the Fire & Blood book, Aemond’s story is essentially the same. As a baby, he didn't bond with a dragon egg, so by the time he’s a child, he still doesn’t have one to ride. But King Viserys offers Aemond the chance to take an egg or a young dragon for himself on a trip to Dragonstone.
In the book, Aemond chooses an older dragon, Vhagar.
In House of the Dragon, Vhagar belongs to Laena Velaryon. But, as we see in the Sept. 25 episode, Laena dies during a failed childbirth when she commands the dragon to set her on fire. Now that Vhagar is free, so to speak, there’s a good chance that Aemond will try to claim the dragon for himself.
In Fire & Blood, Aemond uses the dragon in a lengthy war for the crown. Alicent is already pitting her sons against their nephews in House of the Dragon, so that seems to be the direction the show is going as well.
And, as sad as Laena’s death is for many, it helped set things in motion for Aemond to finally get his hands on a dragon for himself.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.