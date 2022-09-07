Distractify
(L-R) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock)
Wait, Just How Many Incest Plots Are There in 'House of the Dragon'? (SPOILERS)

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Sep. 6 2022, Published 10:09 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon on HBO and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

We hate to say it, but Cersei and Jaime Lannister didn't start the incest trend in the Game of Thrones universe — the Targaryens were way ahead of them on that front. (And the whole dragon thing too.)

We already got some majorly uncomfortable vibes between two of House of Dragon's main players. A dance of the dragons, if you will. So, just how many incest plots are there in House of the Dragon, based on the events in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood?

Let's get majorly uncomfortable (once again) and break it down!

(L-R) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock)
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO
Daemon and Rhaenyra

The vibes between Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) were off from the second they started interacting in House of the Dragon. How creepy was it when Daemon gave Rhaenyra the necklace?

Well, if you felt like things were off between these two you were spot-on. In George's book, Daemon and Rhaenyra actually get married (after both of their first spouses die).

Did we mention that Viserys isn't against the incestuous factor of his brother's union with his daughter? Oh no. He's more upset that they didn't wait more than six months to get married after their first spouses died!

Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate)
Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

Wait, what does Laenor have to do with all of this?

Rhaenyra and Laenor

Speaking of first husbands...the subject of Rhaenyra's first husband has yet to be broached in House of the Dragon. The fiery Targaryen princess resisted every time Viserys I attempted to set her up with a suitor. So, who is the man who ultimately wins Rhaenyra's heart?

Well, the word's out on whether Rhaenyra actually loves Laenor, but she does marry him in Fire & Blood first. Laenor is Rhaenyra's cousin, given that Laenor's mother, Rhaenys, is Visery's older sister.

Rhaenyra certainly doesn't waste much time marrying Daemon after Laenor's death in the original book, so it's safe to say their marital match was one of convenience, not love.

King Jaehaerys I and Aegon II

The man that started the Targaryen troubles (well, at least in House of the Dragon, anyway), Jaehaerys married his sister Alysanne.

Their children died before Jaehaerys did, resulting in a succession crisis, which led to Jaehaerys's grandson, Viserys I being named king...which led to the Targaryen civil war between Rhaenyra and Viserys I's first son, Aegon II.

Although Aegon II is currently a young child in House of the Dragon, he also continues the incestual Targaryen tradition later when he grows up. Aegon II ends up marrying his younger sister Helaena. The couple (ick) had three children in the book. However, none of Aegon II's offspring survived to adulthood. (Wonder why?)

Thankfully there aren't any other current incestual relationships in House of the Dragon. What we do know based on the book is that none of it ends well for anyone, especially Daemon and Rhaenyra in the book. Daemon's body is never recovered after he faced off against his nephew Aemond Targaryen, Viserys' second son by Alicent Hightower.

Aegon II has his dragon Sunfyre burn Rhaenyra alive and eat her. Let's just say it's tough to be a Targaryen.

