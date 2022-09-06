Marriage Takes Center Stage in 'House of the Dragon' — Rhaenyra Is No Exception (SPOILERS)

While Lord Corlys was unsuccessful in his goal of joining House Velaryon and House Targaryen through the marriage of his daughter Laena and King Viserys I, Rhaenyra's first marriage is to his son, Laenor. They go on to have three children together; Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon.

Unfortunately, Laenor dies 10 years before the "Dance of Dragons," leading Rhaenyra to remarry. She goes on to marry and have two more children, Aegon III and Viserys, with her uncle, Daemon.