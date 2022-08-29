The Lore of Old Valyria Is Essential to Understanding 'House of the Dragon'

The Doom of Valyria was basically a cataclysmic natural disaster, in which all 14 of Valyria’s volcanoes exploded. This burst the land into separate islands, killing all its inhabitants in the process. All the ancient architecture, and even many of the dragons, fell to the Doom of Valyria.

Only two families survived. The first was the Targaryens, who escaped to Dragonstone, just next to Westeros, thanks to Daenys’s prophecy that Valyria would fall to destruction. The other survivors? House Valeryon.