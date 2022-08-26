Daemon and Rhaenyra's 'House of the Dragon' Relationship Gives Off Cersei and Jaime Vibes

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1 on HBO Max.

Was it just us or did Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) seem a bit too close to his niece Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in the first episode of House of the Dragon?

Oh, who are we kidding? This is the Game of Thrones universe we're talking about. Madness ran in the Targaryen line for a reason. This is the universe that gave us the infamous "The things I do for love" line from Jaime Lannister.