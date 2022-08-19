Distractify
Caraxes the dragon in 'House of the Dragon.'
A Guide to the Many Dragons Taking Flight in 'House of the Dragon'

Allison DeGrushe
Aug. 19 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Nearly three years since its announcement, HBO's House of the Dragon — based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood is finally arriving. The highly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones explores the beginning of the end for our beloved House Targaryen and the events leading up to their deadly war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Wow, this genuinely sounds like Succession with dragons.

Speaking of dragons, fans can expect to see many throughout the inaugural season; in fact, at least 17 total dragons will appear in the show — how cool is that?! With that said, stick around as we reveal which dragons might appear in House of the Dragon.

Which dragons are in 'House of the Dragon'?

Unlike Game of Thrones, which only featured Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) three dragons — Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon —the upcoming HBO original will offer audiences the chance to see up to 17 different dragons.

Unfortunately, we can't yet determine which titular fantastical beasts will appear in the show, as most details remain under wraps; however, we can break down which dragons fans can expect to see in House of the Dragon.

First up is Caraxes, aka the Blood Wyrm. He is an intimidating "formidable huge blood-red dragon" (per the A Song of Ice and Fire Wiki) with much experience in battle. He is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Next is Syrax, a yellow she-dragon ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock). Unlike Caraxes, Syran is not as threatening or battle-savvy.

Fans can also expect to see Meleys, aka the Red Queen. She is an old — yet massive — scarlet red dragon who's "no stranger to battle." It's important to note that her wings are pink, and her horns and claws are bright copper. She is ridden by Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

We also have Vhagar, the largest and most powerful dragon in existence. She is a "destructive, quarrelsome and aggressive" creature who possess the most fearsome roar of her kind. She is ridden by Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) and Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell / Leo Ashton).

There's also Sunfyre, aka Sunfyre the Golden. He is described as a fierce and beautiful young dragon with "gleaming gold scales and pale pink wing membranes." Sunfyre is ridden by Prince Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

One dragon we hope to see is Moondancer, a young yet speedy creature. She is a "slender pale-green" dragon with horns, wingbones, and crest a shade of pearl. Moondancer is ridden by Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia).

Another we could see is Seasmoke, a pale silver-gray dragon who lives in Dragonstone. Although Seasmoke is the "pride and passion" of Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan / Theo Nate), he is ridden by Addam Velaryon during the war.

Now, we can't forget about Vermithor and Tessarion!

The former, also known as the Bronze Fury, is the third largest dragon in Westeros, behind Vhagar and Tessarion. Vermithor is, as expected, a bronze color with beautiful tanned wings. During the war, Vermithor is ridden by Hugh Hammer.

As for Tessarion, aka the Blue Queen, she is a young cobalt and copper-toned dragon. She is "three times smaller" as Vermithor and not as intimdating as him. Tessarion is ridden by Prince Daeron Targaryen, aka Daeron the Daring.

Other dragons that may appear in House of the Dragon include:

  • Sheepstealer
  • Silverwing
  • Vermax
  • Arrax
  • Tyraxes
  • Dreamfyre
  • The Cannibal
  • Grey Ghost

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.

