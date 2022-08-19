A Guide to the Many Dragons Taking Flight in 'House of the Dragon'

Unlike Game of Thrones, which only featured Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) three dragons — Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon —the upcoming HBO original will offer audiences the chance to see up to 17 different dragons.

Unfortunately, we can't yet determine which titular fantastical beasts will appear in the show, as most details remain under wraps; however, we can break down which dragons fans can expect to see in House of the Dragon.