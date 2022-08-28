Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower Love Each Other... For Now

In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen lives during the height of her family's power. She's a dragon rider, a princess in King's Landing, and her father Viserys I's only child.

Since the HBO series takes place nearly 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, she is also Daenerys Targaryen's distant aunt. After Rhaenyra's mother dies when the king orders a cesarean section to save his infant son (neither survive), she becomes the heir apparent.