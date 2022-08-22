Alicent Hightower May Be a Game Changer in the Future of 'House of the Dragon'

While Lord Hightower sits as the Head of the House, his younger brother Otto lives in King’s Landing as the Hand to the King. He advises King Viserys I Targaryen and had several children with an unknown wife.

While we learn in House of the Dragon that Otto’s wife passed away, we know little else about her. His wife also happens to be Alicent Hightower’s mother. Alicent, however, grows up alongside Rhaenyra, and the two form a close friendship that’s later strained due to political and familial ties.