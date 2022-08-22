The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'

The Stark, Tully, and Baratheon houses aligned to rebel against House Targaryen while Tywin Lannister led an army under the false pretense of defending the capital at King’s Landing. When the Mad King ordered Ser Jaime Lannister to bring him Tywin’s head, Jaime stabbed the Mad King in the back and cut his throat to end his reign.

Perhaps we’ll see all of this play out towards the end of House of the Dragon, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.