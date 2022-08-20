Does House Baratheon Play a Role in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's What We Know

Once upon a time, a writer named George R.R. Martin procrastinated on the next highly anticipated book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series by writing a prequel novel set in the same universe.

Now that prequel novel has been adapted into a television series called House of the Dragon, which is set to debut on HBO on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The trailer footage has made it evident that the series will focus on the Targaryens, but will any other prominent houses play a role, like House Baratheon?