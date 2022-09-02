'House of the Dragon's Opening Sequence and Theme Song Are Exactly What Fans Wanted
When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max, the one thing missing was a stellar theme song and opening sequence. To be fair, viewers were spoiled with the intricate details in the original Game of Thrones opening, so the same fans wanted to see what producers had in store for the spinoff. And finally, in the second episode, we got the House of the Dragon opening and there are plenty of reactions to it already.
Like Game of Thrones, the opening sequence for House of the Dragon features a continuous shot that follows a smaller-scale version of locations from the show. In this case, it all has to do with the Targaryens, rather than Westeros as a whole. The tiny stone city featured in the opening credits is Old Valyria, where the Targaryen family is originally from. It's also reminiscent of the model that Vicerys works on in the show.
Blood runs through the streets and causes various Targaryen sigils to turn, all while the original Game of Thrones theme song plays. Would any other theme song have worked anyway? The song choice is perfect, and many longtime fans of the HBO franchise were delighted to hear it at the top of Episode 2. And now, fan reactions to the House of the Dragon opening sequence are all over social media.
There are mostly positive reactions to the 'House of the Dragon' opening sequence.
Luckily, most House of the Dragon fans were excited to hear the familiar Game of Thrones theme song, but with a different model of a different place. In this case, Old Valyria instead of Westeros.
Most fans felt nostalgic as soon as they heard the familiar beginning of the theme song. And many are in agreement that only the Game of Thrones theme song would work with the spinoff.
Although the series premiere of House of the Dragon doesn't have an opening theme song or sequence, most fans were quick to forgive HBO for that at the top of Episode 2. And now, of course, many are trying to piece together what the river of blood through the Targaryen family tree in Old Valyria means.
It's no secret that some House of the Dragon fans are still a little jaded about the way Game of Thrones ended. But even those who were disappointed in the series finale can't deny how good it felt to hear the OG theme song for the opening of House of the Dragon.
To be fair, though, not every fan was as pumped to hear the theme song and see the opening sequence for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. Some feel that the new show deserves its own theme song.
Other House of the Dragon fans aren't even quite sure what the opening means. Unlike the opening for Game of Thrones, which shows a clear map of Westeros and, eventually, areas across the Narrow Sea, House of the Dragon shows a miniature version of the Targaryens' original home and sigils to represent each member of the family.
Still, something tells us that the Game of Thrones spinoff isn't losing viewers any time soon. Whatever you think of the House of the Dragon opening, most of the reactions show how epic most fans think it is. And honestly, that's all that really matters.
Will the 'House of the Dragon' opening change?
Over time, the Game of Thrones opening changed. From showing how Winterfell is taken over at one point, to giving viewers a closer look at Dragonstone eventually, the opening theme changed as the show went on. That could happen with House of the Dragon, especially as more members are added to the Targaryen bloodline.
But right now, let's just enjoy the fact that we even have an opening and that the OG Game of Thrones theme song will never die.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.