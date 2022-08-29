'House of the Dragon' Fans Have Opinions About Who Plays Rhaenyra After the Time Jump

Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, spoke to Total Film about how much he "loved having two actors play the same part" in the show. Since he plays both the younger and older versions of his character, he got to work with both Milly and Emma.

"Whereas you have to kind of imagine that stuff sometimes, there was just a real, physical, energetic change between the two actors that I found really useful and really entertaining to watch," he told the outlet.